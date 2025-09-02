Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR $ZH

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zhihu by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

