Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 321,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

