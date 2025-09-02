Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,572 Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.