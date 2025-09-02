Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,760 Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Ennis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,649,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 268.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 725,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 99,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 629,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

