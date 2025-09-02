Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,755 AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 26,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AxoGen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.60 million, a P/E ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

