Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 51,231 Redwire Corporation $RDW

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Redwire at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDW stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.49. Redwire Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 71.95%. Research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

