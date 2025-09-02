Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.9%

First Foundation stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

