Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $520,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,236.76. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $768,693.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,168. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.