Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

