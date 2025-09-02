Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 639.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average is $217.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

