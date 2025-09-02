Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,876,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hubbell by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $431.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.04. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

