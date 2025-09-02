Jump Financial LLC Sells 103,169 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,169 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

