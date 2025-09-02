Jump Financial LLC Sells 185,322 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,322 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

