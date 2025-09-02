Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,915,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

