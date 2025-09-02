Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,463,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 571,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after purchasing an additional 124,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.