Jump Financial LLC Sells 52,504 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,504 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,062,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,095,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2,489.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,886.40. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a P/E ratio of -71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.