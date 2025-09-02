Jump Financial LLC Sells 525,628 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,628 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. The trade was a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688,606 shares of company stock worth $561,670,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

