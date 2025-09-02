Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,591 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in American Water Works by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 802,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $103,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

