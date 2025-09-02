Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,721 Shares of Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco Santander Chile by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

Banco Santander Chile Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSAC opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $757.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.17 million. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSAC

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.