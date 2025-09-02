Jump Financial LLC Sells 60,655 Shares of RPC, Inc. $RES

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,655 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RES. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

