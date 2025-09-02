Jump Financial LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $669.16 million, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital



Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

