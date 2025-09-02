Karl Siegling Buys 40,000 Shares of Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,120.00.

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Karl Siegling purchased 38,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 per share, with a total value of A$25,080.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Karl Siegling acquired 80,611 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,654.26.

On Thursday, July 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 50,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 per share, with a total value of A$33,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Karl Siegling bought 44,389 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 per share, with a total value of A$30,095.74.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Karl Siegling bought 62,099 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,103.12.

On Thursday, June 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 178,855 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$113,751.78.

On Friday, June 27th, Karl Siegling acquired 84,046 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$53,621.35.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling acquired 277,274 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$177,178.09.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling purchased 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$364,880.64.

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,295.80.

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cadence Capital Dividend Announcement

Cadence Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 448.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

