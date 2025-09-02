KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 228,671,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 46,854,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.49 million, a P/E ratio of -917.98 and a beta of 1.53.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

