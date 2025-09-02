Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 39,434 Mueller Water Products $MWA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:MWA opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

