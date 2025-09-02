Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 368,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NUV opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

