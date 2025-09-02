Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 312.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,608,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,554,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,738,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Geo Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Geo Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

