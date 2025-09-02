Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

