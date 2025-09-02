Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

