Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF $PSCE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $495,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

