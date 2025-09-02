Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust $XFLT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 497,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 291,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.75%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

