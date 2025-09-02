Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 392,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 102,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

