Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

