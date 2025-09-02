Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NuScale Power by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NuScale Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 135,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,211.97. The trade was a 39.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

