Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 578,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 155,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 641,762 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

