Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.