Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,545 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,254 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,968,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after acquiring an additional 846,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,135,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

