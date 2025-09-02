Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 9.4% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $230.86. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

