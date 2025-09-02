Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $BJUN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

