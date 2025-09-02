Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $956,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,816,131.90. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,448 shares of company stock worth $3,266,423. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

