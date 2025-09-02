Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $976,000 Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

