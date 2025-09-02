Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

DFSI stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

