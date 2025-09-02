Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

