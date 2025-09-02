Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assured Guaranty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

