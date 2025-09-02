Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

