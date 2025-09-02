Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,761,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

