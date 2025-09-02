Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $170,287,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after buying an additional 77,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.30.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

