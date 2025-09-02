Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after acquiring an additional 100,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $189,915,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

