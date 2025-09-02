Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Southwest worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.61%.

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

