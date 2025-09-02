Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 284.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 80,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.