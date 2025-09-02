Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

